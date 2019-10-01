|
Loving Mother, Caring Friend
Joan (Jendrasiak) Grzybowski, 78, went to Jesus after a difficult year of illness, with her daughter Jennifer by her side, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Stanley and Gertrude (Michalski) Jendrasiak.
Joan attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and St. Benedict Academy High School, graduating in 1958. The oldest of six children, she was a great maker of soup and other dishes that she so generously shared with family and friends. Her food, family and friends nurtured her soul. In her younger years, she worked as a dental assistance and a nurse aid at St. Vincent's and St. Mary's East and loved her job, retiring from Van De Kamp Frozen Foods in 2007.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Bordewicz and Mary Margaret Drzewiecki, granddaughter Emma Rose Hagberg, the love of her life Sherman Reed, and by their beloved, tail-wagging companion Buddy.
Joan is survived by four daughters Debra Grzybowski, Laurie (James) Buckley, Anne (Phil) Fay, and Jennifer (Kevin) Hagberg, along with Sherman's girls Sharlene "Charlie" Skiver and Suzanne (Greg) Smith, brothers Ray, Daniel (Deb) and Ron Jendrasiak, granddaughter Abigail Buckley, two nephews Timothy Bordewicz and Robert Kupniewski and two nieces, Carrie Drzewiecki and Tracy McKean. She is also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, along with many loving cousins and friends she held dear to her heart (you know who you are).
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, and at St. Stanislaus Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 513 East 13th Street, Erie, PA 16503, or to the .
Much appreciation is given for the Reed family for welcoming Joan into their lives and adding to the many special memories of her life. Heartfelt thanks goes to all the caregivers from Elmwood Gardens, St. Mary's East and Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, especially those who connected with her personally, in particular their physical therapy staff. You were her "Earthly Angels" and an answer to our prayers. We are forever grateful for your compassionate care.
