Joan H. (Snyder) Pietras, age 89, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Indiana, Pa. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on August 31, 1930, Joan was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Frieda E. (Weber) Snyder.
Joan was a receptionist at Dr. Robert Evan's office. Following her retirement as a receptionist, Joan spent many years traveling the world as a tour guide for J & J Travel of Erie. Joan belonged to St. George Church when she lived in Erie.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Pietras; a son, John Pietras and a brother, Jack Snyder.
Survivors include her children, Frank Pietras, Suzanne M. Cheney, Timothy R. Pietras (wife Rosalind) and Diane E. Wagner (husband, Jim); six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren; a sister Barbara Rodgers (husband David) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the Millcreek Branch of the Public Library, 2088 Interchange Road, Suite 280, Erie, PA 16565.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020