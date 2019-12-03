Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1943 - 2019
Joan Joni Angelotti Heubel Obituary
Joan "Joni" Angelotti Heubel, age 76, passed away unexpectedly, at UPMC Hamot, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1943, in Erie, the daughter of the late Edward and Katheryn (Warnoff) Angelotti.

Joni was a 1960 graduate of St. Benedict Academy and was a member of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was also a breast cancer survivor and loved to cook and bake. Joni was known for her apple pies and chocolate chip cookies, and this past Thanksgiving, was teaching her granddaughters how to make the turkey and stuffing. Joni also loved to read and always looked out for a good bargain. Her greatest joy was following the lives and activities of her children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Angelotti.

Joni is survived by her husband of 55 years, David F. Heubel and her children, David E. Heubel (Amy Ras) and Debbie Enzbrenner (Eric), along with her grandchildren, Allison, Erika and Kaitlin Enzbrenner. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Vona (Frank) and Mary Lynn Angelotti, her godchild, Mary Kay Vona, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Thursday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund, 130 E.4th St., Erie, PA 16507, or to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019
