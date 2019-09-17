Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Joan Joyce (Szparaga) Donikowski

Joan Joyce (Szparaga) Donikowski Obituary
Joan Joyce (Szparaga) Donikowski, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, surround by loved ones, on September 14, 2019, at Brevillier Village, after continuous health battles.

Joan had a big heart, and loved and cared for her family very much. Her sense of humor and sassy, yet sweet comments always kept everyone around her laughing. She was a proud Grandma, who looked forward to spending time with her family, always laughing and making new memories together. Joan continued to share her love with others, as she served as a foster parent alongside her husband Robert for many years. Since a young age, Joan enjoyed cooking and baking. Her famous sweet bread, was something that her family always looked forward to receiving around the holidays. Joan loved spending many hours in her garden with her husband. She was an active member of the Mercy Center where she enjoyed participating in many exercise classes. Throughout her life, Joan had a strong will to live, surviving stage 4 lung cancer, and many other heart and health complications. Joan's strong spirit, will continue to live on through her family.

In addition to her parents, Joseph and Hedwig Szparaga, Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Donikowski, Dorothy Calabrese; and several brothers and sisters.

Joan is survived by her sons, Jeff Donikowski, and Greg (Dawnene) Donikowski; her daughter, Sharon (Dan) Konopka; grandchildren, Elizabeth Donikowski, Brandon Strohmeyer and Andrew Konopka; and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Rose Ragen, and Richard Szparaga.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank Andrea Meyer for being a loving and dedicated caregiver to Joan and Brevillier Village for their continued support.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019
