|
|
Joan "June" Marie (Rizzo) Triana, age 82, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Selective Specialty Hospital. She was born on June 28, 1937 to the late Joseph J. (Handsome) and Beatrice (Bena) Sanfratello Rizzo.
Joan graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1956 and was formerly employed as the manager of Hi-Lo in North East. Joan was a member of St. Gregory Church and Brotherhood of St. Joseph Club. She enjoyed card club, knitting, cooking Sunday spaghetti sauce, and most of all, spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeffrey G. Rizzo; and brother-in-law, Edward Williamson.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph "Hooks" Richard Triana; children, Richard Triana (Coleen) of North East, Tod Triana (Kristin) of Harborcreek, and Tracy Ksenich (John) of North East; brother, Joseph "Joe Pep" B. Rizzo (Cathy) of North East; sister, Janice Williamson of North East; grandchildren, Riki, Abbi, Hunter, Krew, and Tracen; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Finley; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Erie at www.lightthenight.org or , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019