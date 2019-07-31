|
Joan L. Martin, age 85, of Erie, formerly of Upper Darby, Pa., died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sarah A. Reed Senior Living. She was born on November 17, 1933 in Montgomery County, Pa., to the late Benjamin and Helen (Riley) Martin.
Joan played professional baseball for The South Bend Blue Sox, in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and later was employed by Bell South Telephone Company, the Walnut Theater in Philadelphia plus various other jobs. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Joan was preceded in death by parents; sister, Barbara (Martin) LeVan and brother-in-law, Rev. Paul LeVan. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephen LeVan of North East, Pa., Deborah (LeVan) Swift of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonathan LeVan of Erie, Pa., Suzanne LeVan of Center, Colo., and Patricia LeVan of Phoenix, Ariz.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019