Joan L. (Blossom) Williams, 89, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born on September 1, 1930, in Reno, Pa., daughter of the late Donald and Madelon (Borland) Blossom.
Joan worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a librarian for the St. Vincent Medical Library and for the Erie School District as a librarian at Perry School, and in her younger years, worked as a legal secretary. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, cooking and collecting bird houses. Joan spent 15 winters in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Blossom; and her sisters, Jane Zimmerman, and Janice Redding; and granddaughter, Michelle Ann Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dale Edsel Williams; two children, Donald J. Williams and his wife, Judith of Erie, and Traci D. Sitter and her husband, Daniel of Erie; grandchildren, Jonathan Sitter and his wife, Miranda, Stephanie Shollenberger and her husband, Marlay, Dale J. Williams and his wife, Valerie, Allisyn Williams and Brittany Williams and friend, James Morgenstern; great-grandchildren, Riley, Benjamin, Lillian Joan, Maxwell, Patton, and Walker; sister, Jean Williams and her husband, Paul of Greenville, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dave Edmunds and Rev. Harry Johns, officiating.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church or Elmwood Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019