|
|
Joan M. (Harmon) Baumann, age 83, of Fairview Township, passed away unexpectedly, at her residence, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Erie, on August 1, 1936, a daughter of the late Lester and Laura Mae (Sutter) Harmon.
Joan was a member of Holy Cross Church, where her faith was inspirational to her children. Joan and her late husband, Don, owned and operated Baumann Disposal and Recycling for over 35 years. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, walking and whistling along with her favorite songs. She also enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald J. Baumann in 2018; her infant sister, Doris Jean Harmon; her brother, Gary Harmon; a son-in-law, Darrell Copeland; and her grandson-in-law, Scott Mohra.
Survivors include her five children, who will miss her more than words can say, Lynn Copeland of Erie, Nancy (James) Witkowski of Harborcreek, Kimberly (William) Lagana of Girard, Sandra (Jeffrey) Buccigrossi of Fairview and Don Jr. (Debra) Baumann of Fairview; one sister and one brother who meant so much to her, Deborah (Albert) Rush and Donald (Patty) Harmon, both of Erie; her favorite uncle; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her extra special friends that kept her going strong when she lost the love of her life.
Friends are invited to call Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 7100 West Ridge Rd., Fairview. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to , 823 Filmore Ave., Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2020