Today our hearts are broken because our mother, Joan M. Winarski Kuhl, 88, a lifelong resident of Erie, passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019. She was born in Erie on January 10, 1931 a daughter of the late Frank S. and Helen Merta Winarski.
Joan was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She belonged to the Erie Maennerchor Ladies Auxiliary and was active on the Academy High School Reunion Committee. Joan was a great entertainer and loved hosting parties. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and sewing, She was an avid tennis player and a great listener.
Joan will be remembered by her family and friends as a gracious and well-attired first-class lady. She loved her family so deeply and was a devoted wife of 49 years to her late husband, Walter H. "Chubby" Kuhl. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, and a caring, playful grammy.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Walter H. "Chubby" Kuhl; four sisters, Virginia Krivonak, Helen Woznicki, Frances Belczyk, and Josephine Nowak; and four brothers, Frank, John, Edward, and Donald Winarski.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathy Wilhelm and her husband, Wayne, of Williamsville, N.Y., Carolyn Kuhl, Kelli Kuhl, and Kristy Klapsinos and her husband, George, all of Erie; four grandchildren, Jeffery and Cory Wilhelm, and Marko and Kendall Klapsinos; her brother-in-law, Herman Nowak of Erie; her sister-in-law, Betty Winarski of New Jersey; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
Friends may call at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 12 p.m.. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, 16504
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019