Joan Parks Donovan, 88, passed away peacefully, on March 31st, at home, surrounded by love.
She was born on February 25, 1932, in North East, Pennsylvania, to the late Marion and Raymond Parks.
Joan graduated from North East High School in 1950, attended Grove City College and completed her education at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955, where she received a B.S. in nursing. After graduation, she worked as a Visiting Nurse in the Cleveland medical system for three years until she met her future husband at a friend's wedding. In 1958, Joan married Daniel E. Donovan of Hershey, Pennsylvania, a Naval Officer serving on a submarine based in New London, Connecticut. They traveled and moved frequently during Dan's 28-year naval career, until retiring in 1985 and settling in the Gingerville Community in Edgewater, Maryland. In 2016, Joan and Dan re-located to the BayWoods Retirement Community in Annapolis, Maryland. Joan loved her family and friends, visits with her grandchildren, antiques, flower gardens, music and sports. She was active in Garden Club events and a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband Dan; three children: Capt. Daniel G. Donovan, USN, Ret. (Janet) of Camp Hill, Pa., Patrick E. Donovan (Jody) of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Elizabeth D. Sappington (Keith) of Riva, Md.; her sister Janet Hetherington (Jack) of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren: Kate McCord (Steven), Jackie Sullivan (Kyle), Bridget Donovan, Molly Donovan, Meredith Donovan, Mia Grace Donovan, Anna Sappington and James Sappington; and a niece, Carrie Lockuff (Alan) of Cornelius, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Jean Parks of Waterford, Conn.; and granddaughter, Megan Dorothy Donovan of Panama City Beach, Fla.
Memorial services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020