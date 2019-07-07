|
|
Joan R. Lencki, age 81, of Erie, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Erie on October 31, 1937, daughter of the late John and Clara Magee.
Joan previously worked at the Eastside YMCA and St. Mark's Seminary. She enjoyed walking and being out in nature.
Joan is survived by five children, Ann Thompson (Ken), Joan Fish (Tim), David Lencki (Alicia), Margaret Grantham (Bruce), and Tom Lencki; two brothers, Larry Magee (Peg), and Thomas Magee; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeffrey Lencki.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019