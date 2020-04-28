|
JoAnn E. Streeter, 82, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed away in Medina, Ohio, on April 24, 2020, after a short illness.
JoAnn was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on February 15, 1938, to Joseph and Mary (Carlo) DiDonato. She graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1956, and married Ronald J. Perkins on February 15, 1958. Ronald and JoAnn had two children, Renee and Cheryl Perkins. They would later divorce. JoAnn married James R. Streeter, president and CEO of Erie Industrial Trucks, Inc., in Erie in 1976, who preceded her in death in November 2014. Throughout their marriage of 38 years, they were heavily involved in the business and golf community in Erie, and split time between their homes in Erie and Tarpon Springs. They supported the former Erie Charity Classic for many years, and JoAnn was very involved with the 104th U.S. Women's Amateur Championship in the summer of 2004.
JoAnn loved to play golf and was a member of the Kahkwa Club of Erie; the Cypress Run Golf Club of Tarpon Springs, Florida; and the Innisbrook Golf Resort of Palm Harbor, Florida (though it was said that the best part of her golf game was in her closet). She had a knack for fashion, decorating, and entertaining, and was a huge Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. A proud wife, mother, and grandmother, JoAnn was also a loyal, thoughtful, and caring friend to many. She'll always be remembered for her honesty and feisty personality.
Along with her husband, Jim, JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph and Mary DiDonato. She is survived by her daughters, Renee (Bill) Dietz of Medina, Ohio, and Cheryl Perkins of Powell, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Cortni Dietz of Denver, Colorado, and Trent and Tatum Perkins of Powell, Ohio.
Gifts in JoAnn's memory may be made to the Kahkwa Scholarship Fund at 3300 Kahkwa Club Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2020