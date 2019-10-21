|
|
Joann G. Borger, 74, of Cambridge Springs passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence.
Joann was born in Meadville, on September 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Lewis G. Borger and Shirley Ann Barnes Borger. She graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1963. Joann was her daughters' Girl Scout leader who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. For several years Joann operated Cussewago Creek Crafts where she expressed her love of ceramics and painting. In her later years she attended the Cambridge Springs Senior Center where she continued to develop her interest in crafting.
She is survived by two daughters: Carrie Pietrowski and her husband, Gordon of Crossingville, and their sons: Keith Pietrowski, and his wife, Sandra and their children, Kylie and Aiden; and Blaze Pietrowski and his fiancé, Kelly Gosik; and her daughter, Sherry Wygant and her husband, Dan of Whitehall, Pa., and their sons, Jacob and Luke Wygant; brother, Larry Borger and his wife, Betty Jo of Huntsville, Texas; sister, Debra White and her husband, Steve of Mosiertown; a nephew and nieces; and dear friends, Neal Stafford and Kathy Gosik.
There will be no funeral services. Arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019