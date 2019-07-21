|
|
Joann Holliday Wildman of Minnetonka, Minn., passed away on July 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Orono, Minn. Joanie was born in Erie, Pa., on Christmas Day, 1931, to John (Jack) and Lenore (Sammie) Holliday.
She grew up in Girard, Pa., and graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1949 as salutatorian of her class. She then received her Bachelor's Degree from Allegheny College, where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Joanie continued on to receive her Master's Degree in Merchandising from the University of Pittsburgh. She was one of only a handful of women in her graduating class in 1954.
After graduate school, Joanie married Donald Wildman, and soon after moved to Minnetonka where she resided for 62 years. While raising her three young children, Joanie went to work for the Dayton-Hudson Corporation in 1970. She retired in 1999 as a buyer in cosmetics and fragrances for the Target Corporation. Her work ethic was fierce, and she was a trailblazer for women in merchandise management.
Joanie is preceded in death by her mother and father, and by her sister-in-law, Emmy Holliday.
Joanie is the beloved mother of Don Wildman, Jr. of Chanhassen, Minn., Susan Dammen of Orono, Minn., and Mark (Ann) Wildman of Lake Bluff, Ill. She is Mama J to grandchildren Heather (Zak) Jensen, Erin (Ken) Dammen-Salway, Andrew and Krista Dammen, Jack and Kate Wildman, and great-granddaughter Sloane Jensen. She is adored by her brother Jack (Eileen) Holliday of Savannah, Ga., her sister, Debbie Holliday of Sewickley, Pa., seven nieces and nephews, eight grandnieces and grandnephews and many cousins.
Joanie treasured each one of her many friends. No one loved a gathering of family and friends more than she did. She was a spit-fire with a keen sense of humor and a kind, caring heart.
A celebration of Joanie's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wayzata Community Church in Wakefield Chapel.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, 690 Jackson St., St. Paul, MN 55130 or Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. East, Wayzata, MN, 55391.
