Joann Jenco, age 88, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in 1932, to the late Philomena and Anthony Jenco, Joann was a lifelong Erie resident.
In high school, Joann was extremely athletic, excelled as a twirler and won a Jr. Olympic medal in track before graduating from Strong Vincent High School in 1950.
Working hard her entire life, she retired from the City of Erie in 1996 after 19 years.
After her retirement, she found a new profession, cooking daily meals for the priests at St. Jude's Parish until the age of 80. All the while, perfecting her bowling skills by participating in a weekly league up until a few years ago.
Joann is survived by her children Renee Agostini Hemme (Al) of Erie, John Agostini (Kathy) of Erie, and Cindy Agostini-Cook (Doug) of Lacey, Wash., along with three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and her sister Anne Mazzeo of Erie.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony and Vincent Jenco, and daughter-in-law Eileen Agostini.
The family would like to thank Mary, Nicole, Kat, Dan, and John of Interim Healthcare and Hospice of Northwestern PA. They took great care of our mother during her illness.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral on Saturday, October 24th at 12:00 noon. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial will be private.
To view the mass online please logon to http://www.stpetercathedral.com
or http://www.facebook.com/SaintPeterCathedral
at noon on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare and Hospice of NW PA, 2206 West 15th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
.