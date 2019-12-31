|
JoAnn Kincade, age 72, of Fairview and formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on October 31, 1947 in Ellwood City, Pa., a daughter of the late Generoso "Joe Hooks" and Maxine Nye Venezie.
Joann graduated from Beaver Falls High School and went on to attend Garfield Business Institute.
She worked as a Personal Assistant for Waddell and Reed and Secretary at McCarl's in Beaver Falls and at the Luxenberg, Garbett and Kelly Attorneys at Law.
Joann was an active member of Grace Church.
She was an avid reader who enjoyed movies and the theater. She was a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family "to the moon and back."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Ackman.
She is survived by three sons, Richard W. Kincade and his wife Ellen of Edmond, Okla., Anthony J. Kincade and his wife Michele of Beaver Falls, Pa., and Erik G. Kincade and his wife Shannon of Fairview; like a son, Mark Salamone and his wife Dena and their daughter Olivia of Lancaster, N.Y.; like a daughter, Kelly Halaja and her daughters Macey and Katie; seven grandchildren, Madison, Anthony, Howie, Sydney, Chandler, Joshua and Ally; a brother, William Venezie and his wife Penny of Beaver Falls, Pa., and a sister, Linda Garcia of Jacksonville, Fla. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Grace Church 7300 Grubb Rd., McKean, PA 16426 on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. Private burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
