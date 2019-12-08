Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Hakola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann M. Hakola


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann M. Hakola Obituary
Joann M. Hakola, age 76, of Erie, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on May 12, 1943, daughter of the late Edward and Edith Hakola.

Joann was previously employed at Port Erie Plastics. She enjoyed watching birds, tv and movies.

Joann is survived by two sons, Daren Hakola and Jeffrey Hakola (Sherrie); her sister, Bonnie Tryon; two brothers, Jack Hakola and Jim Hakola; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Brandon and Julia Hakola. She was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Hakola; and one grandson, Christopher Hakola, Jr.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 pm.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -