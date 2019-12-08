|
Joann M. Hakola, age 76, of Erie, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on May 12, 1943, daughter of the late Edward and Edith Hakola.
Joann was previously employed at Port Erie Plastics. She enjoyed watching birds, tv and movies.
Joann is survived by two sons, Daren Hakola and Jeffrey Hakola (Sherrie); her sister, Bonnie Tryon; two brothers, Jack Hakola and Jim Hakola; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Brandon and Julia Hakola. She was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Hakola; and one grandson, Christopher Hakola, Jr.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 pm.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019