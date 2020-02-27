|
Joann M. (Ploss) White, 71, of Union City, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with her loving family surrounding her.
She was born in Corry, on December 17, 1948, a daughter of the late Archie and Irene (Christensen) Ploss.
JoAnn received her Associate's degree from Mercyhurst University. She retired from Snap-Tite in 2016, as a quick disconnect assembler, after 42 years of service.
She discovered the joy of 5k racing competition at the ripe young age of 65. She participated in many races, including the "Biggest Losers" race in Erie where she took third place. When she wasn't a participant in the races, she was a volunteer, often dragging her family along to help out.
In her spare time, JoAnn enjoyed working in her flower gardens keeping it free of weeds and showing only beauty. She spent time researching her family roots through genealogy and sharing the stories of ancestors with her family. She loved to travel. It didn't make any difference where they were going. She was packed and ready.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Dail D. White, Jr. in 2015 and her stepson, Dail White, III in 1986.
She is survived by two daughters, Joy Dilworth of Kansas City, Mo. and Dailene Adams and her husband Chris of Corry, Pa. and five siblings, Ronald Ploss and his wife Shirley of Wattsburg, Rebecca Maine and her husband David of Corry, Dennis Ploss and his wife Debbie of Union City, Dale Ploss and his wife Sue of Fairview and Darlene (Dolly) Baker and her husband Cliff of Apollo Beach, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Union City Presbyterian Church, at the corner of 2nd Ave and West High Street, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at noon, with the Rev. Rob Willert officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main Street, Union City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020