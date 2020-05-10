Home

JoAnn Mae Robinson Komives


1932 - 2020
JoAnn Mae Robinson Komives Obituary
JoAnn Mae Robinson Komives, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, during Nurse's Week at UPMC Hamot, where she had been a registered nurse years ago.

She was born on July 31, 1932, in Fairchance, Pa. to James & Josephine Jones Robinson.

JoAnn graduated from Jeannette (PA) High School and McKeesport School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse with the U.S. Military, where she met her husband, Gene. JoAnn later worked as a nurse at Hamot Medical Center. When her mother needed more medical assistance, she moved back to Jeannette to care for her. She also did private duty nursing for Mr. and Mrs. Barclay, of Greensburg, before retiring. After Gene passed away, JoAnn returned to Erie to be closer to their adult children, Carol Komives and Ken Komives.

In addition to Carol and Ken, she is survived by her brother, Jim Robinson, of Jeannette, Pa., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In her honor, please thank all of the other caring nurses, hospital staffs, first responders, and all frontline workers, especially now in these trying times and into the future.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
