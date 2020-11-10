On Saturday, November 7, 2020, JoAnn Marie Hornaman joined the family and friends who had gone to Heaven before her. She was born in 1941, to Robert "Bob" and Elaine Feidler.
She always talked about how her dad was called away to WWII and christened his plane the Miss JoAnn. A few years later, her little brother Charles "Chuck" arrived. They lived on a cozy street in Kearsarge.
JoAnn married young, but soon found herself raising her daughter Pamela Susan alone. She resolved to make a good life for them and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
She received such accolades and encouragement that she was emboldened to enter Gannon College in the pre-med program. She broke down barriers as one of a handful of young women students in the previously all-male institution.
There she met the love of her life, John Hornaman. She was a woman ahead of her time, excelling in her studies while teaching kindergarten at St. Hedwig School and working weekend shifts as an LPN.
She and John married August 24, 1968. John was in ROTC and was commissioned as first lieutenant. After serving several years in the Army, they returned to Erie and lived next door to Bob and Elaine.
They were blessed with a second daughter, Amelia Joy "Amie." As always, JoAnn took care of everybody and everything. She opened a ceramics studio, managed the books for Hornaman Painting, and worked at several local nursing homes, always recognizable as the only nurse who continued to proudly wear her cap.
Although JoAnn had a head for business and knew how to budget, she had two indulgences – Disney World and her grandchildren. Their fondest memories are of grandma leading the way from the time the Disney gates opened until the last fireworks show. They were convinced that their "Grandma Mickey" could find her way around the parks blindfolded.
She would tell you that the most exciting chapter of her life was when John ran for office as a State Representative and served three terms. She was his champion and cheerleader. While he was serving at the capital, JoAnn kept the home fires burning. She was active in the St. Luke's Society at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, and was always available to help care for a sick neighbor, or bake one of her famous lemon meringue pies.
After retirement, John and JoAnn continued to serve the citizens of Erie County in civic functions and non-profit charities, but spent time travelling and being with their grandchildren. She loved family visits and was crazy about her great-grandchild Daniel John. (It's tough to decide which one of them had more fun at Waldameer and Presque Isle)
JoAnn is survived by her husband John Hornaman; daughter Pamela Tronetti D.O. and husband Edmund Kindle; daughter Amie Hornaman; and grandchildren Francesca Tronetti, Alexandra Buck (Douglas), and Sergeant First Class Patrick Tronetti (Mandy).
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7 p.m. All Covid 19 restrictions will be in place. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
