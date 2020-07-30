Joann Theresa Jackson, age 69, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in Troy, New York, on October 11, 1950, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (Polito) Palumbo.
Joann graduated from Rosary Hill College in Buffalo in 1972, now called Daemen College, with a B.A. degree in Spanish. She spent her junior year abroad in Valencia, Spain, at the Universidad there. After graduation, she went on to a second year in Madrid, Spain, and graduated with an M.A. degree from Middlebury College in Vermont. She then taught at several Buffalo area high schools. Following her loving husband, Charles F. Jackson, D.D.S., a pediatric dentist, they moved to Erie for a job opportunity.
She was a longtime member of Saint George Church, People for Life, and the Saint Joseph's Purgatorial Society. She attended weekly Eucharistic adoration for more than 25 years. In addition, she helped launch a weekly Medjugorje prayer group to honor the Blessed Mother. Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ, and crocheting.
Joann is survived by her most beloved husband, Chuck, of 46 years, and three sons: Dr. Walter Jackson (Louisiana), Dr. Matthew Jackson (Florida), and Charles D. Jackson of Erie, along with three grandchildren and two lovely daughters-in-law. In addition, Joann leaves behind a wonderful sister, Maria Burgan (Arizona) and brother, Thomas Palumbo (Florida).
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 2nd, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will be held at Saint George Church on Monday, August 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. All CDC COVID 19 restrictions will be observed. Private burial will be at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, masses and rosaries offered for the repose of Joann's soul are welcomed.
