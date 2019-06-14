|
|
Edinboro, Pa.
Joanna Marie Stawicki, age 56, previously of Orwell, Ohio, died on June 12, 2019.
She was born on November 11, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Ann (Montalbo) Stawicki.
Joanna enjoyed word searches, playing Uno and Yahtzee, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians and her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joanna is survived by her parents Frank and Ann (Montalbo) Stawicki, sister Janine (Steve) Becker, brother Frank (Kimberly) Stawicki, nieces Catie Becker, Emily Becker, Alison Stawicki, and nephew Aaron Stawicki.
A Memorial Service will be officiated by Rev. John P. Madden on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Paine Funeral Home, Inc., 140 E. Main Street, Orwell, OH 44076. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
The family would like to thank the staff of Edinboro Manor and Select Specialties Hospital for their excellent care of Joanna.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019