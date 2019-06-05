|
On June 2, 2019, Joanne Carol Puzarowski, age 78, of Harborcreek, left the loving arms of her four children to be in the eternal arms of her husband, John. She was born in Erie, on July 28, 1940, to the late Bernice Henderson and John Brown.
Joanne attended Harbor Creek High School. She was the Banquet Manger for the East Erie Moose Lodge for many years. Joanne was the caregiver for many family members through the years. She had previously worked for General Electric and Harborcreek Township. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family, and loved shopping.
Joanne is survived by her four children, Diane Mack, Judith (Tim) Iesue, Carol (Shawn) Cook, and Raymond (Alice) Puzarowski; nine grandchildren, Tony (Lisa) Iesue, Ashley Nowosielski, Nick (fiancée, Hannah) Iesue, Kelly (fiancé, Josh) Mack, Courtney (Jon) Gredler, Brad Cook, Katie Puzarowski, Tyler (fiancée, Kaylee) Cook, and John Puzarowski; six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hunter, Landon, T.J., Aubrey, and Alexa; five siblings, John (Joyce) Brown, Helen Snyder, Jim (Jean) Prindle, Bill (Diane) Prindle, and Marcus Lynn Prindle; sister-in-law, Gerri (Bruce) Decker; her close childhood friend and confidante, Lois Cass Parkhurst; special cousin, Gayle Mowbray Walters; her furry companion, Lady; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and her longtime club girlfriends.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John J. Puzarowski, Jr.; one grandson, Gerard Iesue; stepfather, Marcus Prindle; and five siblings, Pearl Fuller, Nancy Castano, Dolores Lindemuth, Clyde Brown, Jr., and Charles Brown.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Road in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Msgr. Gerald Ritchie. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019