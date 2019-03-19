|
Joanne E. Rogers, 87, formerly of Albion, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home in Erie. She was born on March 7, 1932, in Girard, daughter of the late Bert and Evelyn (Struchen) Wilkins.
Joanne had many happy memories of growing up in Fairview, Pa. Over the years, she worked for the Erie County Courthouse, C.G. Woods in Girard and the Northwestern Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of the Cranesville United Methodist Church. Joanne enjoyed going to the family camp, reading, bird watching, baking, cooking, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Alene Wilkins.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years, Norman C. Rogers, whom she married on May 24, 1953; a son, Scott Rogers of Albion; two daughters, Lora Byerley and her husband Rick and Valerie Hiebner and her husband, David, all of Albion; also five grandchildren, Jeffrey Rogers and his wife Jessica, Nathan Rogers and his wife Heather, Michael Byerley and his wife Tammy, Debi Luker and her husband Steve, and Gunner Hiebner; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Wilkins and his wife Daisy, Kenneth Wilkins and his wife Joan, and Gary Wilkins and his wife Donna; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in honor of Joanne to the Cranesville United Methodist Church, 10017 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16410, the Albion Area Public Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion, PA 16401, or to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
