Joanne Edinger

Joanne's journey began on December 3, 1942 when she was born in Erie, Pa.
She was a loving mother to Patrick Edinger, Lisa Edinger, Stacy Edinger-Wolf, Michael Edinger, and the late Jamie Edinger Jr.
Joanne cherished all her animals. She enjoyed sharing meals with her dog, Gator, watching TV with her cats, and watching the ducks swim in the backyard pond.
Joanne was a hard worker. She worked at Johnson Control for over 30 years and was the proud owner of R-Bar and Joanne's Place, where she was kind and welcoming to everyone she encountered and treated them like family.
Joanne was always up for an adventure. She loved traveling with her son, Pat, in the family R.V. to the beaches of Florida and the Carolinas.
She also enjoyed camping trips with her children and grandchildren at Family Affair Campgrounds. Joanne's favorite adventure was Memphis, Tenn., where she visited Elvis Presley's home/Graceland Mansion. Anyone who knew Joanne, knows she loved Elvis and his music.
Joanne was called home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Her life was a blessing, her memory is a treasure. She was loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Joanne is remembered by her loving children, Patrick Edinger (Susie), Lisa Edinger, Stacy Edinger-Wolf, and Michael Edinger Sr. (Christy); grandchildren, Misty, Erica, Andy, Joshua, Timmy, Dillon, Danielle, Alexus; siblings, Irene Novel-Thompson (Norm), Eddy Novel (Betty), and Kenny Kaliszewski (Vicki); and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her partner of many years, Octo Zielinski; parents, Stella and Frank Novel; siblings, Eleanor Novel-Omniewski (Joe), John Novel (Norma), Bob Novel (Sue), Rita Novel-Olson (Don), and Dorothy Novel; son, Jamie Edinger Jr; son-in-law, Kenny Wolf; and grandson, Mikie Edinger Jr.
Special thanks to family friend, Sandy Delaney, who helped care for Joanne and all the countless essential healthcare workers at UPMC.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, Joanne's family asks that you donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation or that you just take a moment to hug your loved ones a little tighter. Spend time with family and friends. Time waits for no one.
.