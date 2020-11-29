Joanne L. (Hogan) Hulick, age 76, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Erie, April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Claude W. Hogan; her birthmother, the late Verna W. (Tuttle) Hogan; and her mom, Gwyneth Yost Hogan, of Erie.
Joanne was a proud 1962 graduate of Tech Memorial High School and remained in contact with many of her classmates. Joanne shot competitively for many years as a young adult. She rode horses and had her own horse. Joanne worked as a controller at Quality Mold for 30 years, she loved working with numbers. She was a board member of the Apartment Association for more than 20 years and served as treasurer. She played cards for over 40 years with the same group of girls. Joanne loved spending time at the casino, there were so many people there that she cared for that she couldn't possibly list them all.
Joanne loved her family deeply and they were her greatest joy. She had a special bond with her daughter and best friend, Stacey. She was a superfan at the sports events of her grandchildren. She had a vibrant personality and touched many lives, and the people that she crossed paths with were better for having known her. "The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind."
In addition to her father and birthmother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John J. "Jack" Hulick in 2016; a brother, David Hogan, and sister, Leanne Groves.
She is survived by her mom, Gwyneth Yost Hogan, of Erie; two children, Johnny Hulick, girlfriend Rachel Ehrhardt Wright, and Stacey Finazzo, husband John; five grandchildren, Bret Hulick, Connor Finazzo, Lexi Hulick, Laina Finazzo, and Ty Hulick; her caretaker and loving companion Bob Bedlow; seven siblings, Barbara Hauth, husband Bob, Larry Hogan, Nancy Moreno, husband Earl, Kathy DePaul, Claudette Marino, husband Tom, Gina Dzuricky, husband Bob, and Lynette Zyniewicz, husband Dave; and many amazing nieces and nephews.
Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with private arrangements. Joanne wanted a "party," or celebration of life, which will occur in the future when circumstances allow.
