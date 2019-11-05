Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1626 West 26th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Bruno Burke


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne M. Bruno Burke Obituary
Joanne M. Bruno Burke, 83, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born June 20, 1936, in Erie, a daughter of the late Nicholas P. and Loretta Verga Bruno.

Joanne began her teaching career at Blessed Sacrament School, where she is remembered by many of her students. She also taught at several other schools in the Erie County public school, where she was remembered as an outstanding tutor in math and English.

After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent her winters in Pensacola, Florida, where she enjoyed the beach and warm weather.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her son, William Burke; brothers, Nicholas J. Bruno and Anthony Bruno; and her niece, Dr. Sharon Bruno.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Phillips; granddaughter, Chrissy Weiss; great-granddaughters, Jessica Weiss and Rachel Weiss, all of Florida; sister, Anne Morettini; nephews, Gabe Morettini, Mark Morettini, and Joe Morettini, all of Calif.; nephew, David Bruno of Rochester, N.Y.; and niece, Denise Simora of Erie; plus many great-nieces and great-nephews.

No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now