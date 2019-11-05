|
Joanne M. Bruno Burke, 83, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born June 20, 1936, in Erie, a daughter of the late Nicholas P. and Loretta Verga Bruno.
Joanne began her teaching career at Blessed Sacrament School, where she is remembered by many of her students. She also taught at several other schools in the Erie County public school, where she was remembered as an outstanding tutor in math and English.
After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent her winters in Pensacola, Florida, where she enjoyed the beach and warm weather.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her son, William Burke; brothers, Nicholas J. Bruno and Anthony Bruno; and her niece, Dr. Sharon Bruno.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Phillips; granddaughter, Chrissy Weiss; great-granddaughters, Jessica Weiss and Rachel Weiss, all of Florida; sister, Anne Morettini; nephews, Gabe Morettini, Mark Morettini, and Joe Morettini, all of Calif.; nephew, David Bruno of Rochester, N.Y.; and niece, Denise Simora of Erie; plus many great-nieces and great-nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.
