On Monday, November 23, 2020, Joanne M. (Cobaugh) Reilly McIntire, 79, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her husband and children.
She was born in Johnstown, Pa. August 14, 1941, a daughter of the late Harvey Joseph and Elsie Dora (Plummer) Cobaugh.
Joanne had a varied career throughout her adult life. She worked in retail for Sears and went on to become an educator in the field of Cosmetology for the J.H. Thompson Academies in Erie, Pa. in 1992 she received the N.F. Cimaglia Teacher of the Year Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to Cosmetology Education. She was instrumental in establishing the Tony & Guy Academy in Erie. Following her educational career, she became a home health provider as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew her. Joanne enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and visiting with her brothers and sisters. She was an avid reader of all kinds of literature and she enjoyed movies on the big screen. She was active as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Baptist and Holy Rosary parishes.
Besides her parents , she was preceded in death by her brother Harvey J. Cobaugh, Jr. and her sister Bette DiSante.
Survivors include her loving husband Thomas J. McIntire, fours sons; Daniel S. Reilly (Mia), Michael J. Reilly, Patrick J. Reilly (Sandy), and James R. Reilly (Karen) and her former daughter-in-law, Sue Reilly all of Erie, a stepdaughter, Ann Elizabeth McIntire of Hawaii, one brother, Gerald Cobaugh (Kim) of Rhode Island, three sisters; Maggie (Cobaugh) Davis (Chet) of Fla., Nancy (Cobaugh) Peck of Johnstown, Pa., and Judith (Cobaugh) Jepson (Bill) of NJ, her sister-in-law Jennifer Cobaugh of NC, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Joanne's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses from Interim Health Care, Jessica, Nicole and Kat and medical aide Meg for their care and concern during her difficult time.
A memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family at St. John the Baptist Church followed by entombment at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the church, 509 East 26th St. Erie, 16504.
.