Joanne Stevenson Gustin, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Joanne was born on April 8, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward and Freda Streifler Stevenson.
Joanne was a graduate of Brentwood High School and earned an Associate Degree in Administration at Grove City College.
She was a model at a major Pittsburgh department store and also hosted a local Children's show. She moved to Erie in 1963 as her husband completed his residency and never left.
She was a member and Deacon at Wayside Presbyterian Church and a former member of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. Joanne was involved in fundraising for the Erie Philharmonic and was a Past President of the Erie County Medical Auxiliary and volunteered at state level as well. She was a kind, sassy and compassionate person. Joanne loved having her children's friends around and later her grandchildren and their friends. She was fondly called "Gi" and Mrs. G. She enjoyed playing Bridge twice a week with her friends.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kay Reichel (Dr. Richard) and their children, Madeline and Jayne, of Erie, Pa. and Karen Lynn Gustin-Norrby (Robert), of New York, N.Y. She is further survived by a brother, Edward Stevenson, II (Marge), her niece, Nancy Szczepanik (Larry), and her nephew, Douglas Stevenson (Joan), as well as many dear friends.
Joanne will be missed by all who loved her and the many she had touched throughout her life.
Services are private and are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16505, www.wayside-erie.org
, or to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506, www.eriehumanesociety.org
.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.