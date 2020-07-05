1/1
Joanne Strasser
Joanne Strasser, age 85, of Millcreek, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sarah Reed Nursing Home. She was born in Albion, Pa., on February 11, 1935, to the late Merl and Delna Davis Sawdy.

Joanne graduated from Albion High School before marrying Edward Strasser. She raised her three children and worked as Edward's Office Manager for over twenty-five years. She enjoyed trips to the family cottage, nature, music, art, and dancing. She was an avid walker and most enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and her sister, Marjorie Lawrence.

She is survived by her children, Lance Strasser (Elizabeth) of Erie, Lisa Craig (Donald) of Pulaski, Pa., and Scott Strasser (Ada) of Erie, as well as grandchildren, Tyler Craig (Rebekah), Kelly Miller (Brandon), and Haley Strasser, and six great-grandchildren, Barrett, Mary, Carla, and Noelle Craig; and Daniel and Lawson Miller. Joanne is further survived by her three brothers, William Sawdy (Judy) of Cranesville, Charles Sawdy of Erie, and Larry Sawdy of Erie.

Private arrangements are by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc. at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue)

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
