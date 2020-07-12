1/1
Joanne Vida Skeel
1940 - 2020
Joanne Vida Skeel, age 79, of West Springfield, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on October 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Willard O. and Linnie M. Stoker Salisbury.

Joanne was a graduate of Springfield High School. She worked over 18 years for Farmers Bank, a few years at Kmart, and several years at Webb Manufacturing, all in Conneaut. She loved helping her niece, Jo Jo Light, at her Day Care Center in West Springfield. She touched the lives of many children during those years and was loved by all.

Joanne was the type of person most aspire to be, the kindest of kind and truest of true. She loved deeply, cared dearly, and respected all. Family meant the world to her and her family loved her with the entire world. She spent her years with the people she loved, doing what she loved: planting flowers, traveling, shopping, cooking (banana bread), dancing, and listening to music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Skeel; a sister, Willavene Skeel; a brother, William "Bill" Salisbury; a brother-in-law, Richard Skeel; and a nephew, Richard Skeel.

Joanne is survived by her family: nieces, Mary Jo "Jo Jo" Light and Eric Henderson, and Melinda Krahe and her husband Mark of Erie; nephews, Larry Skeel and his wife Laurie of West Springfield, Billy Salisbury and Meredith Borstorff of West Springfield, and Gary Salisbury and his wife Jen of Girard; sister-in-law, Midge Salisbury; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, who will all miss her dearly.

A graveside service for family will be held on July 16th at the Springfield Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard.

Memorials may be made to the Springfield Fire Department, 11959 Main St., Springfield, PA 16411. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
