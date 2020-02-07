|
Joao Rene' Dickerson Sr., 47, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He attended Academy High School and graduated from Community Preparatory Academy in 1991. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was later generally discharged. He worked several odd jobs throughout his life. Joao had a love for people and helping others. He was an avid Raiders fan and loved vintage cars, playing chess and Scrabble.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lucille Parker Cooley, paternal grandfather, Lee Ollie Parker, his father, Levi Parker, who passed on January 9, 2020, a grandson, Jayden Augustyniak, two nieces, Shadaira Zhane Parker and Shanaia Monique Dickerson, and a very special aunt, Ernestine Collier.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Myrtis Dickerson of Erie, his maternal grandparents, Mattie Arrington of Cleveland, Ohio and Earnest T. Dickerson of Erie, four brothers, Seamus and Geremia Parker of Erie and Michael and Stacy Parker of Laurel, Miss., two sisters, Angelique Parker of Erie and Angela Parker of Laurel, Miss., his children, Alexis Norman of Cleveland, Ohio, Brenden Augustyniak of Indiana, Jolie and Joao Dickerson Jr. of Erie, his estranged wife, Christiann Reitinger Dickerson of Erie, a special aunt, Ruby Pratt of Cleveland, Ohio and uncle, Michael Jenkins (Fatima) of Erie, and his godmother, Sandra Tate of Erie. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 East 21st Street Erie, Pa., on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Coles presiding. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Condolences can be sent to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020