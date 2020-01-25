|
|
Joe E. Silvis, age 71, of Erie, and formerly of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Marienville, Pa., on February 19, 1948.
Joe graduated from Brookville High School and went on to work as a self-employed contractor for many years and also worked for Tim Rocco Auctioneers.
He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and playing softball.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robin Zaffino Silvis; and a sister.
Joe is survived by four children, Cindy Silvis, Melissa Silvis, and Jennifer Silvis, all of Erie, and David Silvis and his wife Bonnie of Girard; five grandchildren, Megan, Adam, Niko, Maddy and Ashley; a great-granddaughter, Aurora; and a sister, Pat Davis and her husband Neal of Munderf, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 25, 2020