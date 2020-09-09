1/1
Joe Krkoska
1934 - 2020

Joe Krkoska, 85, fondly remembered by his Zurn co-workers as Joe K, died at the LECOM Senior Living Center, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after courageously struggling with Alzheimer's.

He was energetic and constantly trying to help other residents and gave away even some of his personal items to others until his final days. He absolutely loved when activities staff would bring in children for visits as he fondly remembered working as a volunteer to help the children at lunchtime at Holy Family School. The LECOM staff had frequently referred to him as the 4th floor mascot. His smile was always making people's day!! 

Joe, son of the late Joseph Anthony Krkoska and mother Josephine J. (Kornacki) Krkoska, was born on December 31, 1934 in Erie, Pa.

He was a graduate of Technical Memorial High School and a former employee of Zurn-Energy division. He married Dorothy Louise Metro Krkoska July 20, 1957. They were blessed with three children and Joe went on to assist his wife in raising over 40 daycare children. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1963, having served in various capacities in the U.S. and Germany over a four-year period. His favorite assignment was helping to maintain the 280 Canon. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and he coached Little League. He enjoyed working, bowling and softball. Joe served as President of the local Zurn retirees group for many years where many fun times were held. He especially enjoyed spending as much time as possible at the family's hunting camp (Aint Chu Inn) that he helped build with his dad. He was a wonderful husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, and loving older brother to his sister Nurse Judy who he often referred to as his lawyer, and sister Mary-Ann, the true angel of the three siblings.

He has touched the lives of so many with his smile and joking personality. He is deeply, and sorrowfully missed. But, now, finally he can rest in peace with the Lord.

Joe is survived by his son Joseph Michael Krkoska and wife Lynne Marie (Hermann) Krkoska, son Robert Gerard Krkoska, son Edward John Krkoska and wife Susan Irene (Flinn) Krkoska, seven grandchildren, Bethany Anne Krkoska Evans, Aimee Nicole Krkoska Black, Mallory Lynne Krkoska, Jodi Michelle Krkoska, Michael Joseph Krkoska, Ryan Edward Krkoska and Rachel Irene Krkoska, two great-grandchildren Charlotte Emelia and Asher Joseph, sister Nurse Judy (Krkoska) Halcom, nieces and nephews and his doggy Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Louise Metro Krkoska, father Joseph Anthony Krkoska and mother Josephine J. (Kornacki) Krkoska and sister Mary Ann Krkoska Kaczenski.

Friends and family are welcome for a mass of celebration of Joe's life at Holy Family Church, 9th and Fulton Street, on Wednesday, September 9th, at 12:00 p.m. followed by a processional drive through the family neighborhood. Visiting hours will then take place at Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 701 East Ave., Erie, Pa., on the same day, Wednesday, September 9th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times while in the church and funeral home, and only limited amounts of people will be allowed in at once due to COVID-19. A brief service of burial with military honors will be held on Friday, September 11th, at 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 5711 W. Lake Road, Erie, Pa., Section 3, Plot 91, site 11. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be sent to Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, 913 Fulton Street, Erie, PA 16503, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
9
Service
12:00 PM
Holy Family Church
SEP
11
Burial
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
September 8, 2020
Joe :K". One of the Great Guys from ZED. Always a pleasure to meet. RIP Joe.
William Zill
Friend
September 8, 2020
Absolutely loved this man! I taught at Holy Family School for many years and always had a great chat with Joe during my outside recess duty or in the cafeteria at lunch time! God bless you Joe, Rest In Peace.
Mary Anne DeCoursey
Friend
