Joe Louis Hughes, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Aliceville, Ala., on March 11, 1947, to his late parents, Joe Willie and Annie Mae Hughes.
He graduated from Technical Memorial High School in 1965, where he was a member of both the basketball and football teams. He worked for over 40 years as a machinist and in maintenance, for FMC Technologies, Inc.
Joe enjoyed old westerns, sci-fi movies and historical documentaries. He was an avid bowler for over 15 years and bowled in two separate leagues: a team from work and with the Souls Ville League every Saturday. He was very involved in his church as a deacon, trustee and choir member, and held many other responsible positions.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Hughes.
He is survived by his children: Marlo Newell (Jimmie) of Atlanta, Ga., Joe L. Hughes Jr. (Amber) Erie, Pa. and Carla Hughes also of Erie. He also leaves ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two Goddaughters: Jenny Gamble and Latonya Thigpen. He also leaves eight in-laws: Lynn Johnson (Jane), Melvyn Henderson, Fred Young Jr., Audrey Sabala (Tim), Bonnie Young, Shelly Holloway, Gloria Jean Johnson and Pamela Graves.
Friends may call at Second Baptist Church, 727 East 26th Street, on Saturday, August 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown.
