|
|
Joel Bish, age 63, of Erie, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Aliquippa, Pa., on October 30, 1956.
Joel was involved in the work program and journeys program for the Barber National Institute. He loved the outdoors. Joel enjoyed music and watching his collection of movies.
Joel is survived by his dear friend, Dan Thaler, and his Supportive Living Services family.
Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Bo Bish.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service there at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Supportive Living Services - 210 East 2nd St, Erie, PA 16507.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2020