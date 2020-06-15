Joel Matthew Cuzzola, age 36, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born October 1, 1983 in Erie, Pa., a son of Joseph and Cynthia Kosko Cuzzola.
Joel was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School, where he excelled in football, and of Cathedral Prep, class of 2002. He also attended Edinboro University.
Joel was a Master Carpenter employed by Edgett Contracting and worked alongside his brother Dale with his apartments.
Joel loved his family and had numerous dear friends that he remained close with his whole adult life. He loved fishing, hunting, especially bear hunting with his dad. He loved life, nature, his garden, and all animals, especially his beloved dog of 18 years, Luna. He was always loving and caring and would do anything for anyone at any time. Joel always found the best in people. With his caring heart, he'd help anyone that was troubled or having a problem. He was much loved by his family, friends and anyone that he touched in life.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Cuzzola; maternal grandparents, John and Rose Kosko; his aunt, Joyce Narducci; and uncle, Gilbert Kosko.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Dale John Cuzzola; niece, Brooklyn, who he thought the world of; uncles, James Kosko (Nancy) and Judge David Narducci, retired; aunts, Janet Kosko and Deborah Kalivoda. He is also survived by several cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.