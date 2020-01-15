|
Johanna "Jojo" (Pearson) Rachocki, age 91, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born on April 23, 1928, in Houtzdale, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Pearson and seven siblings.
Johanna was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters. She was first employed at the W T Grant Company before becoming an inspector at Erie Technological Products for many years. She was also a familiar and friendly face at Meister's 5 & 10 after her retirement. Jojo was honored to be Frank's devoted wife. She cared deeply for friends and family, celebrating life with an open heart and a bacon sandwich for all who entered her home. Johanna was always there to fully support all her family in every endeavor. Most recently, she enjoyed conversation with the coffee clutch bunch at Niagara Village where she was an award winning bingo player and puzzle queen.
Johanna was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Frank" Rachocki.
She is survived by her son Dennis Rachocki and his wife Meghan, daughter Carol Widomski, grandchildren Matthew Rachocki and his wife Anna, Curtis Rachocki and his fiancé Mary Sperry, Brooke Webb and her husband Dr. Brandon Webb, and their mother Carrie Dudenhoefer, grandchildren Carly Widomski and Emily Widomski, and their father John Widomski, and great-grandchildren Lincoln, August, and Weston Rachocki, and Alarik, Kaylee, Rylan, and Nathan Webb.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 701 East Ave., Erie, PA 16503, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Parish, 509 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020