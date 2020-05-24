|
|
John A. "Chief" Tome age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fairview Manor.
He was born in Erie on June 27, 1935 a son of the late Ora and Eleanor Brand Tome.
John was a 1954 graduate of McDowell High School and went on to serve in the United States Army.
He worked for Jabe Construction for three different generations for 45 years until his retirement.
John was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Asbury Woods Congregation where he shared his bible truths with others for 60 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Tome; two brothers, Gerald and Robert Tome and a sister, Lois Cermak.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Walsh Tome; a daughter, Desiree Stevens and her husband Clifford of Erie; two sons, Darin Tome and his wife Sandra of Tacoma, Wash., and John Mark Tome and his wife Bethann of Erie; nine grandchildren, Brianna Grizzle and her husband Anton and Marina Tome of Tacoma, Wash., Makayla Clair and her husband Cameron and Taylor Tome of Erie and Nicholas, Alexander, Logan, Emily and Dakota Stevens all of Erie; two brothers, Eugene Tome and his wife Carol and Ronald Tome and his wife Sharon and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held private at the convenience of the family by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, Inc, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020