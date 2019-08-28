|
John A. Fachetti, age 75, of Erie, passed away after a short illness, on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on D-Day, on June 6, 1944, a son of the late Leo and Lena Guilianelli Fachetti.
John served in the National Guard. He formerly worked for Better Baked Goods and American Tinning and Galvanizing. He enjoyed fishing, the Minnesota Vikings and the St. Louis Cardinals.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Comi.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Katherine Shilling Fachetti, two sons, Michael J. Fachetti of Edinboro and Steven E. Fachetti of Erie, six grandchildren, Christopher and Justin Hubbard, Andrew Fachetti (Meagen) and Kaitlynn, Jenna and Anthony Fachetti, a great-granddaughter, Sydny, and a brother, Robert Fachetti (Jacquline) of Palm City, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church /Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 28, 2019