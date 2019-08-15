Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
837 Bartlett Road
Harborcreek, PA
John A. "Jack" Green


1935 - 2019
John A. "Jack" Green Obituary
John "Jack" A. Green, born on June 18, 1935, passed from this world to his eternal home on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Surviving him is his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Dorothy (Tatara) Green. His three daughters and their spouses, whom he considered sons, also survive him: Mary and Tim Milloy, Kathy and John Griffith, Karen and Joe Carneval. His pride and joy were his grandchildren: Aly (Milloy) and Andy Buziak, Jake and Danielle Griffith, Meghan (Milloy) and Kevin Witwer, Josh Griffith, Andy Milloy and Olivia Carneval. His legacy also includes four great-granddaughters: Cecilia, Zoey, Mara, Serena and his first great-grandson and namesake, baby Jack.

Above all else, John was a man of faith who loved his family. As such, he served selflessly in many roles within the Catholic Church and along with many charitable organizations. His favorite pastimes were playing cards, boating, golfing, reading, and Notre Dame Football. He passed on his unwavering faith to his family; any time spent together was worth celebrating.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial mass and celebration of John's life at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, on Saturday, August 17th at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private, in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen (218 East 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503) or the Erie City Mission (1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501).

John's family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Brevillier, Ball Pavilion.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
