John A. Jagodzinski
John A. Jagodzinski, 50, passed away at his home in Erie, Pa. of natural causes, on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

John was an Erie native and graduate of St. Joseph's grade school. He was an accomplished artist, graphic designer and photographer who attended Tech Memorial High School's Commercial Art program from 1984-88, and the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa., from 1988-90. He worked as a graphic designer at Creative Imprint Systems in Erie from 1995-2013. He then worked at Signs Now, Graphic Concepts and Lemac Packaging in Erie. He also worked as a freelance artist, running Studio 722 from his home for ten years.

John enjoyed the outdoors, including picnics at our family camp outside of Erie, trout fishing and deer hunting in the Allegheny Mountains. As a child, he played youth league soccer, and loved building backyard snow forts during frequent winter blizzards. He also enjoyed fishing for smallmouth bass and walleye in Lake Erie during the summer.

John was predeceased by his mother Dolores (Kostek) Jagodzinski.

He is survived by his father Harry Robert, as well as five siblings, James (Mary K), Christine Anderson, Rosanne Jaworski (John), Thomas (Darlene), Robert (Kristin), along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Larry Anderson.

Family and friends are invited for a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Christian interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Erie.

Memorial donations may be made to Emmaus Ministries, a charity which helps feed the poor, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503. Or online at www.eriebenedictines.org.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
