John A. McLaughlin, 90, of Edinboro, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. He was born in Edinboro, on January 26, 1929, the son of the late Andrew and Flora McLaughlin.
John was a man that loved to spend time with his family, whether it was going to a picnic, birthday party or just working around the farm. He also enjoyed his garden, tinkering with tractors, and his farm life.
John worked for many years of his life as a heavy equipment operator. Many will also remember him for his wonderful smile and pleasant manner as a greeter at Walmart.
He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Crossingville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, in 2017; and two sons, Steven and John McLaughlin.
Survivors include a daughter, Lorrie (John) Kalicky of Albion; two sons, Greg (Karen) McLaughlin, of Edinboro, and Michael (Dan) McLaughlin, of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Mildred Remek, of Florida; and also five grandchildren, James, Kimberly, Alex, Andrew and Greg.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Burial of ashes will be in St. James Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate"(www.stjude.org/donate), or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019