John A. Pulice, age 87, of Millcreek, entered peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his loving family, on October 6, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., in September 1933, the son of the late Frank and Ruth B. Marra Pulice.
A graduate of Millcreek High School, Mr. Pulice served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, holding the position of seaman First-Class and served in the active reserve. John retired from the Department of Revenue as the Regional Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery.
A longtime friend and respected community leader, John was appointed by the Governor to the Council of Trustees at Edinboro University. He was an elected member of the Millcreek Township School Board for two decades, and was currently serving on the Millcreek Township Planning and Zoning Commission. Mr. Pulice was affectionately known to many as the "Mayor of Millcreek."
His Italian roots, upbringing, and his devotion to his family, were the pinnacle of his life. John was also a loyal listener of the Sunday morning Italian hour. He was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and VFW Post 470.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Margaret A. "Peggy" Daugherty Pulice; a son-in-law, David P. Hanlon; and brother-in-law, Pat Santangelo.
John is survived by a son, Jon J. (Tami) Pulice; and four daughters, Kimberly (Tony), Traci (Kirk) Loomis, Paige (Mike) Hanlon-Hahesy, and Holli (Tim) Lewis, all of Erie. John has 11 grandchildren, Dillon (Ashley), Taylor, Collin, Peyton (Victor), Braden, Carson, Quinn, Riley, Bailey, John, and Meghan; a sister, Kay Santangelo of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Don Pulice, and his wife Rinda of Erie; and a sister-in-law, Kay Detelich of Greenville, Pa.; as well as extended family and friends.
Friends may call on the family at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Friday, October 9th from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th at 1:30 p.m. at St. Jude Church, 2801 W. 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505, which will be live-streamed at www.stjudeapos.org
. A private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with full military honors. All CDC guidelines will be followed including face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David P. Hanlon and Peggy A. Pulice Scholarship Fund, c/o Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Please send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
.