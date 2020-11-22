John A. Taylor, born in Brookville, Pa., on March 26, 1940 passed away in New Braunfels, Texas on November 7, 2020. His parents were the late David H. Taylor and Mary Hime Taylor.
John was raised in Fairview, graduating from Fairview High School in 1958. He went on to serve in the Air Force, spending most of his time in Germany. Upon returning home, John pursued his career as a meat cutter in the Erie/ Fairview area. He retired from Weislogel' Shure Fine Food Market in 2002. John was a member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742.
John is survived by his wife Jerri Taylor, daughters Julie Taylor-Drennan (Scott), Betty-Jo Lyons and son Richard-Lee Taylor; sisters Helen Powers (Maurice), Alana Buzza and brother Thomas Taylor (Miquel); grandchildren Sean, Christopher and Michelle Drennan, Victoria Taylor (her mother Julie Edwards Taylor), Keith and Allison Pahls, Morgan, Shelby and Tyler Lyons; also many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his infant daughter Beverly-Jean Taylor and his brother Reuben Taylor.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, at a later date.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.