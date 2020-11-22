1/1
John A. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Taylor, born in Brookville, Pa., on March 26, 1940 passed away in New Braunfels, Texas on November 7, 2020. His parents were the late David H. Taylor and Mary Hime Taylor.

John was raised in Fairview, graduating from Fairview High School in 1958. He went on to serve in the Air Force, spending most of his time in Germany. Upon returning home, John pursued his career as a meat cutter in the Erie/ Fairview area. He retired from Weislogel' Shure Fine Food Market in 2002. John was a member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742.

John is survived by his wife Jerri Taylor, daughters Julie Taylor-Drennan (Scott), Betty-Jo Lyons and son Richard-Lee Taylor; sisters Helen Powers (Maurice), Alana Buzza and brother Thomas Taylor (Miquel); grandchildren Sean, Christopher and Michelle Drennan, Victoria Taylor (her mother Julie Edwards Taylor), Keith and Allison Pahls, Morgan, Shelby and Tyler Lyons; also many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his infant daughter Beverly-Jean Taylor and his brother Reuben Taylor.

Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, at a later date.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved