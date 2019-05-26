|
John A. Xander, 73, of W. Woodland Dr., Corry, Pa., died Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Corry, Pa. surrounded by his family.
He was born April 6, 1946 in Corry, Pa., a son of the late Albert and Iva Zimmerman Xander.
John was raised and educated in Corry, graduating from Corry Area High School in 1964. He then attended Kent State University, graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. John served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a Bronze Star. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Corry in 1972 and began his career with the Al Xander Co. John worked as Sales Manager for the company for over 45 years, retiring in 2017.
John was a lifelong golfer and had been very involved with the Corry Country Club, serving on the Board of Directors and as past President. He was an avid collector of watches and enjoyed celebrating over good food and cocktails. John especially liked to travel and in his later years, with his companion Helen Meyers. Most important to him was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Xander.
John is survived by a daughter, Melissa Jordan and her husband Scott of Corry, Pa.; two sons, Matt Xander and his wife Rene of Corry, Pa. and Kevin Xander and his wife Anna of Erie, Pa.; four brothers, Thomas Xander of Columbus, Pa., Gary Xander and his wife Phyllis of Erie, Pa., Steve Xander and his wife Suzanne of Rochester, N.Y., and Albert "Bert" Xander and his wife Sheila also of Rochester, N.Y.
Also surviving is Sally Muckinhaupt Koontz of Little River, S.C. whom John shared eight wonderful grandchildren with; Karlee, Bryce, Lexi, Brant, Hunter, Katie, Finley and Quinn and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pastor Les Utegg and Rev. Brian Eiss will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Corry Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508 or Visiting Nurse Association of Erie Co., 2253 Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019