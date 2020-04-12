|
|
John Alfred Molitoriss, 85, of Roanoke, Va., died at his home, surrounded by his family, on April 4, 2020.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Amelia; daughters, Cheryl Ann (Kriss) Myers and Kristen Anne (Dennis) Oakes; sons, Scott Andrew Molitoriss and Timothy John (Cathy) Molitoriss; grandchildren, Mackenzie Catherine Myers, Sydney Elizabeth (Adrian) Solomon, Sam Andrew Molitoriss, Julia Rose Molitoriss, Savannah Amelia Molitoriss, Sierra Kai Molitoriss and John Riley Molitoris; and a great-grandchild due in October 2020.
John was the son of the late John and Lillian Molitoriss and was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ann Molioriss; and daughter-in-law, Beth Ann Molitoriss.
John was born in Passaic, N.J. and grew up in Wood-Ridge, N.J. He was a long-time Erie resident and had lived in Roanoke, Va. for the past eight years.
He attended St. Mary's Catholic High School in East Rutherford, N.J., where he was inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for football, baseball and track. He held secondary degrees from the University of Dayton and Fairleigh Dickinson University. John was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a paratrooper. He worked for the Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, N.J. and retired from the Erie General Electric Company in 1999. John was a lifelong athlete and devout Catholic. His family finds comfort remembering John for his quick wit, intelligence, common sense and selflessness. He left this world a better place.
A Mass of Resurrection, with military honors and a bagpipe player, took place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Internment, at Maryrest Cemetery in New Jersey, will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, at 2408 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020