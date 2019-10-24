Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rzomp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Rzomp Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony Rzomp Sr. Obituary
John Anthony Rzomp, Sr., age 84, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Erie, on April 21, 1935, son of the late William and Clara Wasielewski Rzomp.

John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by New York Central Railroad, working in Cleveland and Chicago as a welder and expeditor. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in March of 1991. While at the Post Office, John received several awards for superior performance, as well as several monetary awards. One of his suggestions was adopted nationally. He also was involved twice with Law Enforcement Agents in apprehending drug distributors.

John was a lifetime member of the Polish Foresters and the East Erie Turners. He enjoyed sports, and liked to travel. He really enjoyed his grandchildren and was lovingly known as the dog whisperer.

John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jackie Wnukoski Rzomp; four daughters, Mary St. George (David), Carolyn Church (Paul), Jackie Milsom (Paul), and Jill Breski (Greg); one son, John Rzomp, Jr. (Colleen); nine grandchildren, Alexandria Rzomp Toothman, Danielle and Caroline Church, Madeline and Meaghan Breski, Luke and Casey Rzomp, and Natalie and David St. George; and one sister, Helen Mazzuca.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now