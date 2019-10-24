|
John Anthony Rzomp, Sr., age 84, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Erie, on April 21, 1935, son of the late William and Clara Wasielewski Rzomp.
John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by New York Central Railroad, working in Cleveland and Chicago as a welder and expeditor. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in March of 1991. While at the Post Office, John received several awards for superior performance, as well as several monetary awards. One of his suggestions was adopted nationally. He also was involved twice with Law Enforcement Agents in apprehending drug distributors.
John was a lifetime member of the Polish Foresters and the East Erie Turners. He enjoyed sports, and liked to travel. He really enjoyed his grandchildren and was lovingly known as the dog whisperer.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jackie Wnukoski Rzomp; four daughters, Mary St. George (David), Carolyn Church (Paul), Jackie Milsom (Paul), and Jill Breski (Greg); one son, John Rzomp, Jr. (Colleen); nine grandchildren, Alexandria Rzomp Toothman, Danielle and Caroline Church, Madeline and Meaghan Breski, Luke and Casey Rzomp, and Natalie and David St. George; and one sister, Helen Mazzuca.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019