Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
John B. Grippi


1934 - 2019
John B. Grippi Obituary
John B. Grippi, age 85, of Erie, passed away in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Meadville, on March 16, 1934, he was a son of the late Sam and Margaret (Tedesco) Grippi.

John was a graduate of Meadville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He worked as a computer operator at Lord Corporation for 40 years, and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his dogs, Razzle, Shadow and Rusty. He enjoyed bowling and softball for many years, and loved his Steelers and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Bula) Grippi in 2016; and a brother, Joseph Grippi.

He is survived by his son, John R. Grippi, wife Elaine, of Vero Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Julie Musbach, husband Tim, of Cleveland, Ohio and Carla Daggett, husband Tracy, of Union City, Pa.; a brother, Alex Grippi, wife Janet of Florida; a sister-in-law, Virginia Grippi of Meadville; four grandchildren, AD2 (AW) J.T. Daggett, Senior Airman Maria Daggett, Lauren Musbach, and Marie Musbach; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Family and friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 210 W. 6th St. #1, Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019
