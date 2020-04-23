|
Strong Father, Brother, Husband
John "Big John" Maries, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Manchester Commons. He was born in Erie on August 29, 1927, the first son of the late Teodor and Mary (Sabo) Maries.
He was a graduate of Erie Technical High School. After graduation, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Guam and China earning an honorable discharge in June, 1948.
After serving his country, John became an ironworker. He had a long career as a proud member of Ironworkers Local 348. He worked at many places over the years and retired at 65 years old from Erie Steel Products. John was a life-long member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. He enjoyed playing golf, working on cars, repairing watches and home construction and remodeling.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Florence Ann (Migdal) Maries, his daughter Jennifer A. Maries, his two sisters, Mary Maries, Helen (Maries) Scalise and three brothers Louis, Thomas and Gilbert Maries.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Kathy) Maries, daughters, Julie Maries, and Janelle Maries-Grout (Michael). John is further survived by two grandchildren, Amanda Roberts and Jonathan Barney (Lisa), and great-granddaughter Lillian Barney, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care provided to John over the last two years by the staff at Manchester Commons.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, the family is having private services with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, which can be viewed at www.stjudeapos.org on Friday, April 24th at 11:30 a.m. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Burton Westlake Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th St. Erie, PA 16505 or to Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
